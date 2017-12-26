Area Digest

Year-end meeting scheduled

BATH TOWNSHIP — The Bath Township Board of Trustees will hold the year-end meeting and the 2018 reorganization meeting 10 a.m. Friday Dec. 29 at the township hall, 1006 Yellow Springs-Fairfield Rd. in Fairborn. The next regular meeting will take place 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3.

City council to meet

FAIRBORN — Fairborn City Council will meet in a regular session beginning 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2 within council chambers of the Fairborn Government Center, 44 W. Hebble Ave.

Village council to meet

YELLOW SPRINGS — The Village Council of Yellow Springs will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2 in the council room of the John Bryan Center, 100 Dayton St. The new elected officials will be sworn-in during this meeting.

Board to meet

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn City Schools Board of Education meets the first Thursday of each month. The next meeting is scheduled 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4 within the media center of Fairborn High School, 900 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road.

Blood drive inviting donors

FAIRBORN — The Community Blood Center is hosting a blood drive from 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 6 at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church in the Fellowship Hall, 1501 North Broad St. “The Donor Tee” long-sleeve t-shirt is free to everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

Work session planned

FAIRBORN — The City of Fairborn is hosting a council work session beginning at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8 in the fire training room of the Fairborn Government Center, 44 W. Hebble Ave. The meeting is open to the public.

GED, ESOL classes offered

FAIRBORN — Free GED Prep and ESOL classes are held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9 at the Abiding Christ Lutheran Church, 326 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road.

Call the Miami Valley Career Technology Center Adult Education program at 937-854-6287 to enroll. Additional sessions will start Tuesdays, Feb. 6; March 6; April 10 and May 1.

GED and Skills Upgrade Classes are also held at the Ohio Means Jobs Greene County location, 581 Ledbetter Road in Xenia. Call 937-562-6071 or 937-854-6287 for more information.

Library board meeting slated

XENIA — The Greene County Public Library Board of Trustees will hold its next regular meeting 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13 at the Xenia Community Library, 76 E. Market St.

The board meets on the second Wednesday of each month, except during the month of August when there is no meeting. The Greene County Public Library system is available on the Internet at www.greenelibrary.info. The library system consists of seven locations: Beavercreek, Jamestown, Cedarville, Fairborn, Yellow Springs, Xenia and Bellbrook.

All invited to annual spaghetti dinner

FAIRBORN — Family Youth Initiatives, in partnership with Fairborn Knights of Columbus, will host its Annual Spaghetti Dinner in memory of Wendi Kirsch. At the dinner, attendees will share many of Kirsch’s memories with the crowd and remember the love she had for this community. Everyone is invited to attend, but reservations are requested through the website, www.fyiohio.org. There is a cost for the dinner and there will be a silent auction. All proceeds from the dinner will go to the Parenting Center. It is slated for 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27 at Mary, Help of Christian Church, 954 N. Maple Avenue.

Art association invite

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Art Association invites local artists to attend its monthly meetings and art demonstrations. Meetings also provide the opportunity for area artists and art lovers to mingle with people of similar interests.

The next meeting will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6 at the Fairborn Art Association Gallery, in the rear of the Fairborn Senior Apartments, 221 North Central Ave. It will feature For more information visit www.fairbornart.org.

Support groups offered

YELLOW SPRINGS — The National Alliance on Mental Illness Clark, Greene and Madison Counties will offer free and confidential support groups. December meetings have been cancelled. The Connection Support group is for those who have a mental illness and it meets 1 p.m. every Friday at the Lighthouse, 550-554 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road.

The Family Support group which meets at the John Bryan Center in Yellow Springs will resume its regular schedule on the second Thursday in January. For further information call 937-322-5600 or visit www.namicgm.org.

Minimalists to meet

YELLOW SPRINGS — Dayton Minimalists meet 7 p.m. every third Thursday of the month at the John Bryan Center, Yellow Springs.

Watershed speaker’s bureau invitation

BELLBROOK — The newly formed Little Miami Watershed Network, an umbrella organization for all those interested in the Little Miami River, has created a speaker’s bureau and a program appropriate for civic groups, schools, government jurisdictions and garden clubs.

The bureau will present this program, which can be delivered in as little as 20 minutes, anywhere within the 11 counties that form the Little Miami River Watershed. For more information or to schedule a program, contact lmwatershednetwork@gmail.com

Soin looking for volunteers

BEAVERCREEK — Soin Medical Center is accepting adult volunteer applications for those interested in doing secretarial work, data inputting, and receptionist duties. Those applying should have strong skills with MS Office Suite, have ability to answer the phone and take messages, basic knowledge of office equipment, and enjoy learning new things. Those interested should apply online at www.ketteringhealth.org/volunteer.

Senior center seeks homemakers

FAIRBORN – The Fairborn Senior Center is accepting applications for part-time homemakers. Hours will vary. Applicants must pass a background check and drug screen, and they must also have a valid driver’s license and car insurance. Apply at 325 N. Third St.

Herald News Report compiled by Whitney Vickers.

