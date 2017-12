FAIRBORN — The City of Fairborn offices will be closed at noon Friday, Dec. 22 and reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 26. Since residential trash pick up is on Mondays in Fairborn, trash pick up will occur on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

The City of Fairborn offices for the New Year’s holiday will close at noon Friday, Dec. 29, and reopen Tuesday, Jan. 2. Residential trash pick up will take place on Tuesday as well.

Fairborn Daily Herald

Herald News Report compiled by Whitney Vickers. Information courtesy of the City of Fairborn.

Herald News Report compiled by Whitney Vickers. Information courtesy of the City of Fairborn.