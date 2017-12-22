Sheriff’s Office raises funds for Fisher Houses

XENIA — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office extended its No Shave November fundraiser into December to benefit the Fisher-Nightingale Houses at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Sheriff’s Office employees presented checks totaling $2,811 to Chris Stanley, executive director of Fisher-Nightingale Houses, Dec. 21.

Male employees participated in the campaign by not shaving, while female employees painted their nails. Non-uniformed employees also paid to wear jeans during the month.

The Fisher Houses, located at Wright-Patterson Medical Center and the VA Medical Center, provide support, care and housing for families receiving treatment. The houses have served more than 20,000 families from all branches of the military, according to its website. In 2016, 1,041 families were assisted.

Patients and families usually stay in one of the houses for about 11 days, but sometimes fewer days or up to a year.

The November campaign benefited Michael’s House, a child advocacy center in Fairborn that provides services to children who are suffering from abuse.

Story courtesy of Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

