County offices give to Xenia family

XENIA — Greene County offices recently worked together to help a local family in need.

Chief Deputy Treasurer Sandy Brubaker reached out to the Salvation Army when the Treasurer’s Office decided it wanted to make the holidays a little better for one county family.

“When Doris told us there was a family of eight that had been living in a motel room for three months and had just moved into a house in Xenia, I knew we’d have to find some partners to help give them a holiday to remember,” Brubaker said.

With six kids 8 years of age and younger, the parents had told their children that Santa may not be able to make it their house for a couple months.

“We couldn’t let that happen,” Brubaker said.

Treasurer Dick Gould suggested asking the Recorder’s Office to partner with them. Chief Deputy Recorder Andrew Williams quickly agreed.

Over the next few weeks, employees of the two offices contributed money and gifts including boots, clothes, sheets, toys, a multitude of non-food items, and a turkey dinner with all the trimmings.

The Holiday Inn of Fairborn became an additional partner when Brubaker was telling Sales Manager Dianna Cordle about the family. In less than two days, hotel staff collected toys, a vacuum, kitchenware and gift cards from employees who wanted to help.

The gifts were delivered this week to a very thankful family.

“It’s amazing how community members came together to help a family in need,” Brubaker said. “The mother told me she was overwhelmed with joy and thankfulness.”

Submitted photo Deputy Treasurer Christy Combs, Greene County Treasurer Dick Gould, Chief Deputy Treasurer Sandy Brubaker, Chief Deputy Recorder Andrew Williams and Deputy Treasurer Yvette Lynch collected clothes, toys and a turkey dinner for a Xenia family.

Greene County News

Story courtesy of Greene County Treasurer’s Office.

