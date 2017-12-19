Deer planning annual giveaway

FAIRBORN — Deer Heating and Cooling is in the spirit of giving once again this year as it is planning its Annual Christmas Ham Giveaway for Friday, Dec. 22.

Beginning at 9 a.m., motorists are invited to drive up to the main Deer Heating and Cooling location, 351 N. Broad St., to receive one of the 275 free hams and five-pound bags of potatoes. Items will be given on a first-come, first-served basis with one ham per car.

Deer Heating and Cooling Office Manager Heather Rehs, of Fairborn, said she has observed some cars begin lining the parking lot as early as 5 a.m., eventually seeing vehicles wind back through the nearby park to State Route 235. The giveaway is coordinated between the business and the Fairborn Police Department, who will count cars to ensure no one is getting in line after the hams and potato bags have been claimed. For safety reasons, walk-ups are not permitted.

All hams and potatoes are typically claimed by 11 a.m.-noon, according to Rehs. The business has been asked to start the giveaway a bit earlier than the posted start time in previous years due to interference with incoming traffic to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

It is the seventh year Deer Heating and Cooling has hosted the giveaway.

“We like being in touch with the community,” Rehs said. “We enjoy it and look forward to giving back. It allows us to support families and it’s really exciting.”

Deer Heating and Cooling office staff and technicians will take turns giving the hams away, ensuring that all employees have the opportunity to participate. Rehs said “ham day,” as it is known at the business, is something staff members look forward to each year. The giveaway is not based on income and instead serves as a means for Deer Heating and Cooling to give back to the community. Receivers will not be asked to identify themselves or verify their income.

“It’s our way of saying thank you and merry Christmas,” Rehs said.

Individuals are also invited to stop and observe the nativity scene on display outside of the Deer Heating and Cooling showroom.

“It is beautiful and something we take pride in,” she said.

The Deer Heating and Cooling office will close for the remainder of “ham day,” Friday, Dec. 22, to allow staff to celebrate the upcoming Christmas holiday. However, service technicians will still be making runs. The business will only take emergency calls on Christmas day, Monday, Dec. 25.

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

