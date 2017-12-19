Barb Slone | Fairborn Herald

A House of Prayer (AHOP) of Xenia presented a Holiday in Whoville Dec. 17 with more than 5,000 people in attendance for the production. AHOP is located at 282 Stelton Road. Cindy Lou Who was portrayed by Adara Brooks.

The Grinch was played by Jamie Roten.

