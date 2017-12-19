WPAFB Tennis Club celebrates 40 years

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Tennis Club welcomed tennis players and non-tennis players alike to celebrate the club’s 40th anniversary Dec. 18.

Attendees were treated with refreshments and were able to ask questions of staff members about tennis during the event.

The club is open from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday.

“We’re the only indoor tennis club in the Air Force and we’re happy for those from the Wright-Patt community who stopped by to check out our facility and programs during our anniversary celebration. We have a lot to offer the base community and have something for everyone, even if you’ve never picked up a racquet,” said Andy Hertel, tennis club manager.

The facility has four indoor courts, automatic ball machines, a pro shop with racquet stringing services, air conditioned lounge, lockers and shower facilities.

There are junior tennis programs with Saturday morning classes that consist of three categories from age 5 to 9, 10-14, and 15-18. Sunday Junior league play is intermediate/advanced and runs fall through winter.

In addition, adult tennis programs are available with intermediate, beginner, and cardio tennis classes, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings. Private lessons are also available with USPTA or PTR-certified teaching pros. Semi-private lessons are available as well.

For additional information or questions, call Andy Hertel 937-257-7248 or email at him at Andrew.hertel@us.af.mil

Story courtesy of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

