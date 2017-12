Whitney Vickers | Fairborn Herald

The Yellow Springs Community Library hosted Baby and Rhyme Time Dec. 13, inviting children 3-and-under to hear a story then participate in open playtime with other local kids in attendance.

The Yellow Springs Community Library will host Baby and Rhyme Time once again 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesay, Dec. 20.

http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2017/12/web1_kidsplay3.jpg The Yellow Springs Community Library will host Baby and Rhyme Time once again 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesay, Dec. 20.

http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2017/12/web1_kidsplay8.jpg

http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2017/12/web1_kidsplay1.jpg

The Yellow Springs Community Library will host Baby and Rhyme Time once again 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesay, Dec. 20.