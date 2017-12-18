Bath considering door conditions

BATH TOWNSHIP — Township Road and Park Supervisor Vern Heizer reported to township trustees during the most recent regular meeting that three entry doors to the party room, located on the rear side of the township building, are in poor condition, and he recommended that the township replace them soon.

He noted that two entry doors in the front of the building have deteriorated as well. Heizer told trustees that he had obtained a couple of estimates for two new doors in the front of the township building.

The first estimate he submitted was from Kettering Doors Sales for a total cost of $3,800, which included the cost for the installation of the two doors, new thresholds, facials on the outside, and the haul away of the old doors.

“The doors have a seven-year warranty for painting. They would use the same handles we have which are already keyed,” Heizer said. “They also have the type of closers that are easier to use.”

Heizer said a similar type of door from All Seal Home Improvement Inc. comes with a price tag of $8,000 for two front doors. However, he stated that All Seal is the only retailer that has given the township an estimate for the replacement of three steel-casing doors in the rear of the building. According to Heizer, All Seal’s estimate for the replacement of all five doors was $18,000.

“That is a big jump in price, but the doors in the back must be steel-cased doors,” said Heizer.

Both Martin and Pitstick suggested the Heizer pursue estimates from several other door retailers in the local area that may have steel-casing doors.

In a 3-0 vote, the township trustees approved a request from the road department to celebrate the Christmas holiday on Tuesday, Dec. 26 rather than Friday, Dec. 22. The Bath Township Board of Trustees will meet again in regular session 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20. All township meetings are held at the township building, 1006 Yellow Springs-Fairfield Rd. in Fairborn.

By Linda Collins For the Fairborn Herald

Linda Collins is a freelance writer for Greene County News.

