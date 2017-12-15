Township evaluating rental agreement

BATH TOWNSHIP — The Bath Township trustees have reexamined the rental agreement with Woodland Cemetery in Xenia for the use of the township’s mausoleum lift. The lift enables cemetery workers to place caskets in interment spaces that are located on the higher levels of the mausoleum. The township trustees had previously agreed on a daily rental fee during the Nov. 29 meeting.

In a written report submitted to the township trustees, Township Cemetery Supervisor Teresa Phillips said she and other cemetery personnel had “rethinked” the rental agreement for various reasons. Phillips pointed out that all employees are required to watch a video and read the operating manual before operating the lift. She also noted that the lift is difficult to operate, and the operator needs to have some knowledge and experience operating the machine.

“I would like to help them out because the need for the lift by Woodland Cemetery would be so seldom,” Philips said in her report. “I think it would be in their best interest if we took the lift to them and assisted their employees with the operation of the lift. I suggest that we send two employees with the lift. I believe we still need a hold harmless agreement with them, and we need to come up with another price.”

The board of trustees took into consideration Phillips’ recommendations and reexamined the rental fees. Township Trustee John Martin advised fellow trustees to take into consideration that the Woodland Cemetery Foundation is a 501(c) 3 corporation dedicated to the restoration and preservation of the cemetery. Township Trustee Tom Pitstick suggested charging a flat fee plus the hourly wages of township employees. The board of trustees determined that the process would involve an eight-hour day and unanimously approved a daily rental fee of $1,100, as well as sending a hold harmless agreement to Greene County Assistant Prosecutor Stephanie Hayden for review.

The Bath Township Board of Trustees will meet again 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20 at the township building, 1006 Yellow Springs-Fairfield Road.

By Linda Collins For the Fairborn Herald

Linda Collins is a freelance writer for Greene County News.

