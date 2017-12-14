WPAFB honoring first flight

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — A commemoration of the 114th Anniversary of the First Powered Flight is scheduled at the Wright Brothers Memorial beginning 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 15 on Wright Memorial Hill near Area B.

Col. Bradley M. McDonald, 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander, will provide opening remarks at the event with representatives from the Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park in a ceremony that has become a tradition in the Miami Valley. It was first celebrated in 1978 for the 75th anniversary and has been carried on every year since.

The guest speaker this year is Burt Logan, executive director and chief executive officer of the Ohio History Connection. Established in 1885, the Ohio History Connection is a private, nonprofit organization that serves as the state’s partner in preserving and interpreting Ohio’s history, archaeology, natural history and historic architecture. He oversees more than 200 employees and a $20 million operating budget.

Kendell Thomson, park superintendent, will present a presidential proclamation prior to the wreath-laying ceremony with members of the Wright family.

The event is free and open to the public.

Fairborn Daily Herald

Story courtesy of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

