Registration open for Spring Has Sprung 5K

XENIA — Registration is open for Greene County Public Health’s 9th annual “Spring Has Sprung” Healthy Families 5K Run/Walk Saturday, April 14 at the Xenia YMCA, 135 E. Church St.

This event supports the efforts of the health district to provide and promote healthier lifestyle choices in Greene County, and encourages healthy, active lifestyles. It is designed to bring families of all fitness levels together for a fun event, even for those who have never participated in a 5K before.

Registration and check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Xenia YMCA with a Zumba warm-up at 8:30 a.m. and the pet- and stroller-friendly run/walk beginning at 9 a.m. The course features a flat terrain in and around the Xenia area beginning and ending at the Xenia YMCA. T

here will also be a free “Wee OneRun” at 8:45 a.m. for ages 5 and younger.

After the run/walk, healthy refreshments will be provided, door prizes will be awarded, and participants can visit the various sponsors and vendors in the gymnasium during the resource fair.

The cost is $15 per person by Friday, April 6, which includes an event t-shirt (guaranteed). After April 6, including the day of the race, the cost is $20 per person (T-shirt included while supplies last). Teams of 10 or more are eligible to receive a discount. Interested groups should call Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or email jdrew@gcph.info for more information.

Medals will be awarded to the top three finishers, both male and female, in each age category, and all participants will receive a participation ribbon.

Interested persons can register online now for the 5K at www.speedy-feet.com. A registration form to print out and send in with payment is available at www.gcph.info. The health district is looking for additional sponsors for the event. Individuals or businesses interested in sponsoring or donating a door prize can contact Jillian Drew for more information.

http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2017/12/web1_5K-Logo-2018.jpg

Fairborn Daily Herald

Story courtesy of Greene County Public Health.

Story courtesy of Greene County Public Health.