FPS Chess Club wins scrimmage

Submitted photo

The Fairborn Primary School Chess Club traveled to Hilliard recently to compete in a chess scrimmage at a math plus event. Fairborn students won the chess scrimmage with a score of four and a half to three and a half. Player’s get one point for a win and half a point for a draw.

