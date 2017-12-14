Posted on by

FPS Chess Club wins scrimmage


Submitted photo The Fairborn Primary School Chess Club traveled to Hilliard recently to compete in a chess scrimmage at a math plus event. Fairborn students won the chess scrimmage with a score of four and a half to three and a half. Player’s get one point for a win and half a point for a draw.


