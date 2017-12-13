Nearly 1,900 to graduate from WSU

FAIRBORN — Nearly 1,900 students are set to graduate from Wright State University’s 2017 fall commencement ceremony Saturday, Dec. 16.

The class includes summer and fall graduates with 1,083 bachelor’s degrees and 681 master’s as well those awarded associate degrees and post-master’s certificates.

The class features graduates from 58 Ohio counties, including 1,171 from the 16 counties anchored by Wright State’s Dayton and Lake campuses. Graduates hail from 34 total states.

The class also includes 365 international students from 30 different nations. India boasts the largest number of foreign graduates with 187.

The graduating students from the class range in age from 19 to 72.

Graduates by college: College of Education and Human Services: 308; College of Engineering and Computer Science: 440; College of Liberal Arts: 323; College of Nursing and Health: 113; College of Science and Mathematics: 228; Raj Soin College of Business: 353 and Lake Campus: 40.

The ceremony starts at 10 a.m. in the Wright State Nutter Center. It will be broadcast live on WSU-TV on Time Warner Cable channel 21.105 in the university dorms and Fairborn and regionally on AT&T Uverse channel 99 in the Dayton tab.

The ceremony can also be seen online at wright.edu/streaming.

