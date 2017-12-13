Alan Jackson to perform at Nutter

FAIRBORN — With a year of sold-out shows and packed houses in the rearview mirror, newly-minted Country Music Hall of Famer Alan Jackson’s Honky Tonk Highway Tour is adding more miles into the 2018 tour with a stop at the Wright State University Nutter Center Friday, March 16. Tickets go on sale noon Friday, Dec. 15.

Jackson’s Honky Tonk Highway Tour will find the country icon performing hits that have gained him legions of longtime fans, songs that continue to draw new crowds as a younger generation discovers his music. Jackson’s repertoire stands the test of time; it has impacted a field of artists who cite Jackson as an influence. It’s these same songs, many written by Jackson, that earned him his newfound place alongside country music’s greatest names and cemented his place in its history with membership in the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Fans will hear the songs they love from the man who wrote them and made them famous, including his debut hit “Here in The Real World, ” signature songs such as “Chattahoochee,” “Drive” and “Gone Country,” party anthems “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” and “Good Time” and more.

Jackson’s concert announcement comes on the heels of his 2017 induction to the Country Music Hall of Fame, an event marked by a performance at last month’s CMA Awards. Jackson and his band, The Strayhorns, reminded fans what they’ll enjoy on the Honky Tonk Highway Tour in 2018 as he closed out “Country Music’s Biggest Night” with back-to-back performances of “Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow” and “Don’t Rock the Jukebox,” bringing the star-filled audience to its feet as the likes of Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Eric Church and others were seen singing along to Alan’s memories of “Livin’ that Honky Tonk Dream.” (Watch at http://vevo.ly/NsU56k).

Jackson’s Dayton show will continue his tradition of “keepin’ it country” for people far and wide as he travels the Honky Tonk Highway, bringing nearly 30 years of hits to Ohio.

Tickets and information are available at Ticketmaster.com by phone at 800-745-3000, at the Wright State University Nutter Center Box Office and by visiting alanjackson.com/tour, where interested individuals can find information about Alan, his tour schedule, music and more.

Fairborn Daily Herald

Story courtesy of the Wright State University Nutter Center.

Story courtesy of the Wright State University Nutter Center.