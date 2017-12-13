Elmcroft celebrates renovations

Submitted photo
Elmcroft of Fairborn hosted a renovation celebration Dec. 6 in which it celebrated the renovations to the community. Friends, staff and residents mix and mingled while taking tours to view the new updates. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held courtesy of the Fairborn Chamber of Commerce. To set up a tour, call Cheryl at 937-754-9820.
