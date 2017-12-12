Physicians recommend hand washing

FAIRBORN — In addition to a flu shot, doctors at Wright State Physicians are recommending patients wash their hands to avoid getting sick and spreading germs as the flu season approaches.

S. Bruce Binder, M.D., Ph.D., of Wright State Physicians encourages patients to wash their hands before, during and after preparing food; before eating; before and after caring for someone who is ill; before and after treating a cut or wound; after using the toilet or after changing diapers. In addition, he reminds his patients to wash their hands after blowing their nose, coughing or sneezing.

“By washing your hands, you are reducing the spread of diarrheal and respiratory illnesses,” said Binder, associate professor and interim chair of the Department of Family Medicine at the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine. “Handwashing is key to staying healthy.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends washing hands by wetting them with clean running water; lathering with soap; scrubbing for 20 seconds; rinsing well under clean running water; and drying with a clean towel or air drying them. If soap and clean, running water is not available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.

“It’s important to practice good hand hygiene,” Binder said. “Regular handwashing helps remove germs and protects you, your family, your friends and your colleagues from illness.”

Submitted photo Wright State Physicians advise hand washing this flu season.

Fairborn Daily Herald

Story courtesy of Wright State University.

