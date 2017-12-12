Parks offers beekeeping classes

XENIA — Greene County Parks & Trails is offering a second-year beekeeping class series.

Attendees can learn how to improve their hive health and harvest honey at the class offered 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 20, at the Narrows Reserve Nature Center, 2575 Indian Ripple Road, Beavercreek.

This class is for those who own their own hives or have already taken the beginning beekeeping class.

Additional information on healthier and more productive hives will be provided as well as a discussion on harvesting the honey. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions as well.

Cost for the series is $40 for Greene County residents and $50 for non-residents. Pre-registration is required and must be made no later than Friday, Jan. 12.

For more information, call GCP&T at 937-562-6440, visit www.gcparkstrails.com or email info@gcparkstrails.com.

Story courtesy of Greene County Parks & Trails.

