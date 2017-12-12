Giving back

The Recovery Toy Drive had at least 30 sponsors who gave this holiday season.

Barb Slone | Fairborn Herald

The Recovery Toy Drive distrubuted gifts Dec. 9 to children of addicted parents. It was organized by Richard Matteoli, of Fairborn.

