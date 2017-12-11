Fall seat belt challenger winner to be announced

FAIRBORN — The Greene County Safe Communities Coalition will announce the winner of the Fall Seat Belt Challenge 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12 at Fairborn High School, 900 E. DaytonYellow Springs Road.

In the weeks leading up to the Thanksgiving break, all nine local high schools – Beavercreek, Bellbrook, Cedarville, Fairborn, Greene County Career Center, Greeneview, Legacy Christian Academy, Xenia, and Yellow Springs – shared announcements about the dangers of driving unbelted, statistics, and encouraging messages, with an unannounced seat belt observation held at each school.

The high schools were fighting for the the highest percentage of students buckled as they left the school grounds at the end of the observation day. The winning school will be awarded $500 from the All State Foundation.

The ceremony will feature speakers from AAA, Greene County Safe Communities, Officer Jim Hern from Fairborn PD, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Many representatives from all nine participating high schools will be in attendance for the announcement. The public is invited to attend.

For more information on the Greene County Safe Communities Coalition, contact coordinator Jillian Drew at 937-374-5683 or jdrew@gcph.info.

Greene County News

Story courtesy of Greene County Public Health.

Story courtesy of Greene County Public Health.