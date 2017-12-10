Posted on by

Fairborn City Schools celebrate holidays


The Fairborn Primary School “Frosty” concert.

Fairborn Intermediate School student ambassadors stuffed holiday gift bags that will later be delivered to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

Submitted photos

Fairborn City Schools recognized the holidays in a number of ways. Pictured is the Baker Middle School holiday concert.

