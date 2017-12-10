Retired teachers learn about Fairborn buildings

XENIA — The Greene County Retired Teachers Association recently held its fall meeting at the United Memorial Presbyterian Church in Xenia.

Books were collected for the Third Story organization, which is working to place 100 “Little Free Libraries” across Greene County (finding books in unexpected places). Ryan Ireland, of the Greene County Public Library, was in attendance to explain the progress being accomplished on this project.

The featured speaker Mark North, superintendent of Fairborn schools. He spoke about the new Fairborn Pre K–2 building in the Five Points area with a building completion date of summer of 2020. This new building will be constructed in the grassy area adjacent to the current building. The new Intermediate school, housing grades 3–5, with a complete tear down of the old building, has a completion date of 2022. The intermediate school will be temporarily housed in the old Pre K–2 building at Five Points for two years while its new building is constructed. The schematics of both new buildings reflect the care and concern of all decision makers in the creation of educational, recreational, and communal spaces by grade level for Fairborn children’s success in the future.

Also in attendance were John and Emily Haynes, who were honored as the featured members for fall quarter. They met while both were teaching in the Fairborn schools in the early 1960s, and have been married 51 years. Emily taught vocal music and then taught second grade for 28 years, was a Martha Holden Jennings Scholar, and also teacher of the year twice. John taught social studies, then became director of guidance, principal, and then administrative assistant for Fairborn city schools for 33 years. Both are still very active in the Fairborn area.

All Greene County retired educators are welcome to attend the Greene County Retired Teachers winter meeting Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 at United Memorial Presbyterian Church. For more information, contact Jim Beaver at Jbeav36@aol.com or 937-237-8657.

Xenia Daily Gazette news report compiled by Scott Halasz.

