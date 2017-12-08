WSU adopts families, donates gifts

FAIRBORN — The spirit of giving has extended onto the Wright State University campus this holiday season as a number of employees and students are participating in Greene County Adopt-A-Family and Toys for Tots.

“[Through] Greene County Children’s Services, we worked to adopt families. These [items] are for children in need,” We Serve U Co-Chair Joanie Hendricks said. “They sent very modest wish lists and the Wright State family really stepped up and helped more than 130 different individuals who will have a very merry Christmas.”

Wright State adopted 25 families this year and a number of Toys for Tots bins are scattered throughout the Dayton campus. An individual at Wright State had been taking part in Adopt-A-Family for some years. However, the program got too large for one person to handle. Thus, Wright State started participating approximately four years ago. Those participating at the university received the wish lists in early November. Greene County Children’s Services picked up the items Dec. 7.

“I think it makes everyone so happy that they’re able to give to others, especially at this time of year,” Hendricks said. “Everyone wants to be helpful. If we can help other families have a merry Christmas, it’s so worth it.”

She estimated that Wright State donated more than 500 gifts.

“We found out yesterday (Dec. 6) that due to personal reasons, one of the people who adopted a family of seven children wasn’t able to fulfill that need. So, I sent an email out in the morning and — like that — it was filled,” Hendricks said. “We had all seven kids, the parents, they’ll have a wonderful Christmas thanks to the generosity of some.”

