WPAFB kicks-off holiday season

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base welcomed the holiday season in style Dec. 6 with a number of family-friendly activities, including a tree lighting and visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus — complete with reindeer.

Individuals bundled up and gathered outside of the Wright-Patterson Club on base as the sun sank below the horizon. The event started with a $500 check presentation to an individual who finished in second place in a talent competition that spanned across the entire Air Force, followed by jolly tunes by the WPAFB Youth Center children’s choir. Finally, the big man in the red suit and his lady made their appearance.

As Santa got closer to the scene of the holiday celebration, the chants of the children in attendance only got louder and more excited. By the time he and Mrs. Claus stepped off their horse-drawn carriage, the children greeted them with chants and hugs before he made his way inside the Wright-Patterson Club.

Five-year-old Oliver Hudson is hoping St. Nick will leave “snap bots” and “Cars 3” under his tree this year. For him and his family — father Captain Keith Hudson, mother Stephanie and little sister Eliza — it is their second Christmas at WPAFB.

“It’s always a fun way to start the holiday season by coming out as a family and it’s wonderful that [WPAFB] puts this on,” said Keith Hudson. “We’re looking forward to the holidays.”

“Happy holidays to everyone around the world and have a safe holiday season,” he added.

Reindeer made an appearance for the first time this year at the annual event. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2017/12/web1_treelight6.jpg Reindeer made an appearance for the first time this year at the annual event. Whitney Vickers | Fairborn Herald Wright-Patterson Air Force Base ushered in the holiday season Dec. 6 with a tree lighting, visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus as well as other various family-friendly activities. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2017/12/web1_treelight1.jpg Whitney Vickers | Fairborn Herald Wright-Patterson Air Force Base ushered in the holiday season Dec. 6 with a tree lighting, visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus as well as other various family-friendly activities. Santa and Mrs. Claus pulled up to the holiday celebration in style. As they arrived, the children in attendance swarmed the Christmas couple with cheers and hugs. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2017/12/web1_treelight4.jpg Santa and Mrs. Claus pulled up to the holiday celebration in style. As they arrived, the children in attendance swarmed the Christmas couple with cheers and hugs. Whitney Vickers | Fairborn Herald Wright-Patterson Air Force Base ushered in the holiday season Dec. 6 with a tree lighting, visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus as well as other various family-friendly activities. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2017/12/web1_treelight5.jpg Whitney Vickers | Fairborn Herald Wright-Patterson Air Force Base ushered in the holiday season Dec. 6 with a tree lighting, visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus as well as other various family-friendly activities. Whitney Vickers | Fairborn Herald Wright-Patterson Air Force Base ushered in the holiday season Dec. 6 with a tree lighting, visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus as well as other various family-friendly activities. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2017/12/web1_treelight3.jpg Whitney Vickers | Fairborn Herald Wright-Patterson Air Force Base ushered in the holiday season Dec. 6 with a tree lighting, visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus as well as other various family-friendly activities. The Hudson family — Captain Keith, wife Stephanie and their children, Oliver and Eliza. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2017/12/web1_treeeeelight2.jpg The Hudson family — Captain Keith, wife Stephanie and their children, Oliver and Eliza.