FCS trading cards feature graduates

FAIRBORN — Fairborn City Schools has started a new tradition.

At every home basketball game, a graduate will be recognized at halftime. The district is also giving out “trading cards” with Blu, the FCS mascot on one side, and the graduate on the other.

Bronson Marlett, mathematics intervention specialist and assistant varsity baseball coach at Fairborn High School, was among the first to be recognized. He was called out at halftime of the basketball game between the Skyhawks vs. Springboro.

He graduated from Urbana University in 2016 with a degree in special education. While at Urbana, Marlett played baseball for the Blue Knights and is the son of Dan and Teresa Marlett. He enjoys being around Fairborn High School students and athletes that are in similar position as he was only a few years ago. Having the opportunity to connect with students on a daily basis is what Bronson looks forward to the most, according to Fairborn City Schools.

His advice for elementary Skyhawks?

“Make an effort to get to know the people around you and learn to respect those people no matter what your differences are,” Marlett said. “A little effort and kindness can go a long way!”

Aalyiah Patten, class of 2015, was also honored. She is attending Wright State University and is majoring in accounting and finance. She is the daughter of Byron and Andrea Patten and plays soccer and indoor/outdoor track for the Raiders.

In 2016, Patten appeared in 19 games with 17 starts and had four goals and assists on the year. She was also named “First Team All Horizon League.”

“Always strive to be the best you can be,” Patten advised young Skyhawks. “It is not going to be easy, but it will be worth it.”

Patten http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2017/12/web1_apatten2-copy.jpg Patten Submitted photos Blu, the school mascot, is featured on one side of the trading card, while a graduate is featured on the other. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2017/12/web1_skyhawkcopy.jpg Submitted photos Blu, the school mascot, is featured on one side of the trading card, while a graduate is featured on the other. Marlett http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2017/12/web1_IMG_2964.jpg Marlett

Fairborn Daily Herald

Herald News Report compiled by Whitney Vickers. Information courtesy of Fairborn City Schools.

