GCHS to host holiday open house

XENIA — Greene County Ohio Historical Society will host a holiday open house 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10 in the Trebein-Flynn Victorian house and the Galloway log house, 74 W. Church St.

The museum will be lit up for the holidays. Guests can check out the decorations, placed by talented volunteers, and enjoy an exhibit featuring Helen Hooven Santmyer, Xenia author.

Light refreshments will be provided as well as hands-on crafts for children.

Each first floor room of the Trebein-Flynn house is decorated in its own color scheme, with many attractive details. The Galloway house features the way pioneer families celebrated the holiday around the time Ohio became a state in 1803.

All are invited to this free event.

For more information, contact the Greene County Ohio Historical Society at 937-372-4606 or gchsxo@yahoo.com.

Submitted photo Holiday decorations at the Greene County Ohio Historical Society's Trebein-Flynn Victorian house will welcome visitors 1-4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 10.

Greene County News

Story courtesy of Greene County Ohio Historical Society.

