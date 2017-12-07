Featured aircraft selected for 2018 marathon

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The MQ-9 Reaper has been selected as the featured Aircraft for the 2018 Air Force Marathon.

Built by General Atomics Aviation Systems Inc., the Reaper is an armed, multi-mission, medium-altitude, long-endurance remotely piloted aircraft that is employed primarily against dynamic execution targets and secondarily as an intelligence collection asset. Powered by a Honeywell TPE331-10GD turboprop engine, and requiring a crew of 2 (pilot and sensor operator), the Reaper boasts armament including a combination of AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, GBU-12 Paveway II and GBU-38 Joint Direct Attack Munitions. It entered the Air Force inventory in October, 2007.

“We are so excited to be featuring the Reaper.” said Race Director Rob Aguiar, “The Air Force has an impressive collection of remotely-piloted aircraft that are having a considerable impact in global operations.”

This is the second time the Air Force Marathon has showcased an unmanned aircraft. The first was the RQ-4 Global Hawk in 2009. The Reaper will be featured on the event’s race shirts, medals and other marketing materials. For more information on the MQ-9 Reaper, refer to the link above.

The Air Force Marathon, presented by Northrop Grumman, USAA and Boeing, is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. The Sports & Fitness Expo is held at Wright State University’s Nutter Center and is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 13, and Friday, Sept. 14. The event will also feature a Gourmet Pasta Dinner on Friday, Sept. 14. For more information about the race visit www.usafmarathon.com.

Submitted photo An MQ-9 Reaper, armed with GBU-12 Paveway II laser guided munitions and AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, piloted by Col. Lex Turner flies a combat mission over southern Afghanistan. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2017/12/web1_feataircraft.jpg Submitted photo An MQ-9 Reaper, armed with GBU-12 Paveway II laser guided munitions and AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, piloted by Col. Lex Turner flies a combat mission over southern Afghanistan.

Fairborn Daily Herald

Story courtesy of the Air Force Marathon Office.

Story courtesy of the Air Force Marathon Office.