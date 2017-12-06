Area Digest

Records commission

XENIA — The Greene County Records Commission will be holding a public meeting 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6 in the Greene County Commissioners’ Executive Sessions Room, 35 Greene St.

Art association invite

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Art Association invites local artists to attend its monthly meetings and art demonstrations. Meetings also provide the opportunity for area artists and art lovers to mingle with people of similar interests.

The next meeting will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5 at the Fairborn Art Association Gallery, in the rear of the Fairborn Senior Apartments, 221 North Central Ave. It will feature For more information visit www.fairbornart.org.

Board to meet

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn City Schools Board of Education meets the first Thursday of each month. The next meeting is scheduled 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7 within the media center of Fairborn High School, 900 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd.

Work session planned

FAIRBORN — Fairborn city staff and council members will meet in a work session beginning 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11.

City council to meet

FAIRBORN — Fairborn City Council will meet in a regular session beginning 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18 within council chambers of the Fairborn Government Center, 44 W. Hebble Ave. The newly elected candidates will be sworn-in during this meeting.

Village council to meet

YELLOW SPRINGS — The Village Council of Yellow Springs will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18 in the council room of the John Bryan Center, 100 Dayton St.

GED, ESOL classes

FAIRBORN — Free GED Prep and ESOL classes are held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9 at the Abiding Christ Lutheran Church, 326 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road.

Call the Miami Valley Career Technology Center Adult Education program at 937-854-6287 to enroll. Additional sessions will start Tuesdays, Feb. 6; March 6; April 10 and May 1.

GED and Skills Upgrade Classes are also held at the Ohio Means Jobs Greene County location, 581 Ledbetter Road in Xenia. Call 937-562-6071 or 937-854-6287 for more information.

Minimalists to meet

YELLOW SPRINGS — Dayton Minimalists meet 7 p.m. every third Thursday of the month at the John Bryan Center, Yellow Springs.

Watershed speaker’s bureau

BELLBROOK — The newly formed Little Miami Watershed Network, an umbrella organization for all those interested in the Little Miami River, has created a speaker’s bureau and a program appropriate for civic groups, schools, government jurisdictions and garden clubs.

The bureau will present this program, which can be delivered in as little as 20 minutes, anywhere within the 11 counties that form the Little Miami River Watershed. For more information or to schedule a program, contact lmwatershednetwork@gmail.com

Soin looking for volunteers

BEAVERCREEK — Soin Medical Center is accepting adult volunteer applications for those interested in doing secretarial work, data inputting, and receptionist duties. Those applying should have strong skills with MS Office Suite, have ability to answer the phone and take messages, basic knowledge of office equipment, and enjoy learning new things. Those interested should apply online at www.ketteringhealth.org/volunteer.

Flu shots being offered

FAIRBORN — Wright State Physicians Family Medicine is offering influenza vaccinations at its walk-in flu shot clinic 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday now through Dec. 1 at the Wright State Physicians Health Center, 725 University Blvd. second floor.

Patients must present a valid photo ID and insurance card at the time of check-in. Most insurance companies cover the influenza vaccine, but a copay may be required. Payment is due at the time of check-in for self-pay patients. For self-pay patients the cost is $30. For more information call 937-245-7200.

Senior center seeks homemakers

FAIRBORN – The Fairborn Senior Center is accepting applications for part-time homemakers. Hours will vary. Applicants must pass a background check and drug screen, and they must also have a valid driver’s license and car insurance. Apply at 325 N. Third St.

Fairborn Daily Herald

Herald News Report compiled by Whitney Vickers.

