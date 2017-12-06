Civic band to perform

Submitted photo

The Fairborn Civic Band and A.C. (Abiding Christ) Strings will unite as the Fairborn Regional Orchestra to present a free concert for the public beginning 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8 at Abiding Christ Lutheran Church, 326 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd. in Fairborn. Christmas music will include classics to contemporary, traditional to modern. The concert will include performances of The Fairborn Civic Band and string students, culminating in the singing of Handel’s Messiah with chorus and full orchestra. This Fairborn Christmas concert has been occurring for over 20 years, the last three years with full orchestra under the direction of Dr. Phillipa Burgess, Kathy Johnston and Gary C. Johnson.