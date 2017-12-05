Posted on by

Santa came to town


The Fairborn Civic Band provided entertainment for the evening.


Don Tate | Fairborn Herald The City of Fairborn ushered the holiday season into the community Dec. 1 with its annual Fairborn Hometown Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting ceremony.


Candy Cane Lane, which was set up at 5/3 Commons, included family-friendly crafts and activities.


The event invited Santa and Mrs. Claus to the city, in which the jolly couple listened to the wishes of local children and turned the Christmas tree lights on for the season.


Attendees had the opportunity to take a carriage ride during the event.


The Fairborn Civic Band provided entertainment for the evening.

Don Tate | Fairborn Herald The City of Fairborn ushered the holiday season into the community Dec. 1 with its annual Fairborn Hometown Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting ceremony.

Candy Cane Lane, which was set up at 5/3 Commons, included family-friendly crafts and activities.

The event invited Santa and Mrs. Claus to the city, in which the jolly couple listened to the wishes of local children and turned the Christmas tree lights on for the season.

Attendees had the opportunity to take a carriage ride during the event.

Don Tate | Fairborn Herald The City of Fairborn ushered the holiday season into the community Dec. 1 with its annual Fairborn Hometown Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting ceremony.

Don Tate | Fairborn Herald The City of Fairborn ushered the holiday season into the community Dec. 1 with its annual Fairborn Hometown Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting ceremony.

