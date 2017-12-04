WPAFB honors retirees

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — The Retiree Activities office of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base hosted its annual Wright-Patterson Retiree Appreciation Day recently at the Richard C. Holbrooke Conference Center.

The free event was open to all military retirees, spouses, widows and widowers from all branches of service throughout the region. Information on key topics, free medical screening, refreshments, exhibits/information booths and door prizes were provided in recognition of those who served and are now enjoying retirement.

The day started with Frank Wolf, a retired Chief Master Sergeant, and assistant deputy director of the Retiree Activities office, introducing the 88th Air Base Wing vice commander, Col. David Anzaldua, who provided opening remarks.

Anzaldua shared the Wing’s Priorities – a strong base, taking the fight forward, and supporting Airmen and families.

Featured speakers were from Ohio’s Attorney General’s office, Wright Patterson Medical Group, Veterans Administration, Air Force Sergeants Association and Military Officers Association of America, just to name a few.

“This event offers a wealth of information,” said Senior Master Sgt. David McCoy, a retiree from Wright-Patterson. “I have been involved with this event for the past three years and I learn something new each time.”

There were hundreds in attendance, according to project officer Capt. SaraJo Paluch.

“We had 175 preregistered retirees,” she said. “The event seems to get bigger every year thanks to the support and donations of local businesses.”

In addition to the speakers and presentations provided for the day, there was an exhibit hall that featured 66 vendors and hundreds of local volunteers.

This year hit a record number of vendors, according to Wolf.

Services such as flu shots and medical screens were offered to retirees and veterans. An optional luncheon buffet was also provided by the Hope Hotel.

“I received lots of information and giveaways,” said Gary Jones, a retired Army Sergeant Major from Dayton. “I will definitely be here next year.”

Submitted photo Retirees browse tables of information from various government and private companies during an information fair held as part of the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base retiree appreciation day event at the Hope Hotel. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2017/12/web1_171027-F-AV193-1028.jpg Submitted photo Retirees browse tables of information from various government and private companies during an information fair held as part of the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base retiree appreciation day event at the Hope Hotel.

Fairborn Daily Herald

Story courtesy of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Story courtesy of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.