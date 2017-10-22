Open schooling days available for equestrians

FAIRBORN — Equestrians from throughout the region can now attend organized open schooling days hosted at Greene County Parks & Trails (GCP&T) Twin Towers Park, 501 Yellow Springs-Fairfield Road.

Open schooling days will be held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and Sunday, Oct. 21 and 22. The open schooling days will be held rain or shine.

“Although riders can school with their horses at the park on any day unless reserved,” GCP&T Director Chrisbell Bednar says, “our new organized open schooling days will include additional amenities being in place for training.”

During the open schooling days, the park’s dressage arena will be set up with letters, as well as the stadium jump courses and the cross country course with both water jump and bank complex.

Participants may reserve a stall for $10 and should provide bedding as well as muck the stall at the end of the day.

GCP&T’s Twin Towers Park offers 102 acres located between Fairborn, Beavercreek and Yellow Springs with a 27-stall open air barn, concession stand/facilities, grass-based stadium ring, dressage rings, cross country jumps designed by a United States Evening Association (USEA) certified course designer. Primitive camping is available on a limited basis.

Cost for the day is $30 per horse. Pre-registration is requested and may be done online at www.gcparkstrails.com or participants may register on-site. A portion of the proceeds will be reinvested into the equine facilities at Twin Towers Park.

Stall reservations may be made by contacting the park agency at 937-562-6440 or emailing info@gcparkstrails.com. The Stillwater Pony Club will provide overnight security with all stall cards required for all horses.

The cross country course will be closed for five days prior to open schooling days.

For more information, call the park agency, email info@gcparkstrails.com or visit www.gcparkstrails.com.

Story courtesy of Greene County Parks and Trails.

