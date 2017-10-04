Community pauses for peace at candlelight vigil

XENIA — Family Violence Prevention Center (FVPC) gathered community members, youth advisory board members from area high schools and leaders from Greene County on Monday, Oct. 2 at the Greene for a candlelight vigil to remember victims and survivors of domestic violence and all those affected by the recent shooting in Las Vegas.

One hundred and twenty-five participants listened to FVPC Executive Director Debbie Matheson speak about the consequences of domestic violence and made a call for action in order to change the prevalence. The evening called attention to the large number of lives that are negatively impacted by domestic violence.

A survivor of child abuse and domestic violence shared her triumphant story of building a violence free life for herself and her three children.

State Senator Bob Hackett, State Representative Bill Dean and State Representative Rick Perales collectively honored the efforts made by survivors and their family and expressed commitment to legislatively supporting victim rights and safety.

In remembrance of the lost loved ones due to domestic violence and also the victims of the tragedy in Las Vegas, everyone paused with their candlelight of sorrow and took a moment of silence.

The program included soloist Avery Anderson from Legacy Christian Academy as well as a recognition of generous supporters. Afterwards, attendees were invited to spend time learning more about the stories of victims with the “Clothesline Project”, a visual display of story-telling t-shirts created by service recipients of the center and the “Silent Witness” exhibit.

The nation is encouraged to recognize October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Submitted photos Family Violence Prevention Center officials and members of the community gathered Oct. 1 at the Greene to light candles and remember victims of domestic violence.

Greene County News

Story courtesy of Family Violence Prevention Center.

