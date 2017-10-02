Anderson: city not demolishing theatre

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Theatre is not going anywhere, according to Fairborn City Manager Rob Anderson in a Facebook live post.

“No matter what you’ve heard, the city is not interested — not interested — in tearing the theatre down. We are not going to tear the theatre down,” Anderson said in the video. “We are actively seeking partners to help activate the theatre and it’s going to be a long process.”

The theatre has sat vacant for a number of years, leading to the removal of asbestos by the city. A strong storm that blew through the city in the spring months also led to the repair a broken window that faced Broad Street.

Citizens seeing city officials work on the theatre either in person or in a video posted to social media led to rumors concerning the city seeking to demolish the theatre. However, Anderson used the Facebook live platform to perform rumor patrol and assure citizens that the theatre is not going anywhere and instead faces the possibility of being re-used.

“We do have some really exciting things cooking,” he said. “We are looking to partner … with some folks to help activate this space. We have some things working right now that would be a temporary thing to help get some activity [in the theatre] and then moving on hopefully to do some stuff that would be more long-term.”

Although the city has intentions to allow the theatre will see life in the future, Anderson reminded citizens that the project is not one that can take place overnight. He asked for patience because the project could take years to complete.

“We are looking to find ways to crowd source or go as grassroots as we can with the redevelopment because it’s a big project, big dollar amount and is not something we are prepared to spend a lot of money on at the moment,” Anderson said. “We will do whatever it takes to keep it in the condition it’s in and not let it get worse.”

He understands that the theatre means something to citizens, adding that the space is “near and dear” to his heart too.

“If you have great memories of the Fairborn theatre, we hope you can make more memories in the future,” Anderson said.

Whitney Vickers | Fairborn Herald The Fairborn Theatre on Broad Street has been vacant for a number of years. Rumors circulated throughout the community that the city is seeking to tear the theatre down. However, City Manager Rob Anderson used Facebook live as a platform to assure citizens that the city is actually seeking to breathe new life into the space. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2017/10/web1_theatre1.jpg Whitney Vickers | Fairborn Herald The Fairborn Theatre on Broad Street has been vacant for a number of years. Rumors circulated throughout the community that the city is seeking to tear the theatre down. However, City Manager Rob Anderson used Facebook live as a platform to assure citizens that the city is actually seeking to breathe new life into the space. The city is hosting a weekly food truck pod in the parking lot of the theatre each Friday, according to the Fairborn Food Truck Pod Facebook page. City Manager Rob Anderson said in a Facebook live video that the city is currently seeking partnerships to re-use the theatre on a long-term basis. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2017/10/web1_DSC_0185.jpg The city is hosting a weekly food truck pod in the parking lot of the theatre each Friday, according to the Fairborn Food Truck Pod Facebook page. City Manager Rob Anderson said in a Facebook live video that the city is currently seeking partnerships to re-use the theatre on a long-term basis.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.