Local mom begins building her home

FAIRBORN — After not having a place to call her own, Kristina Day got her hands dirty Sept. 23 constructing her future home.

She did so alongside a number of other women as part of Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build project. It marks the eighth Habitat for Humanity home in the City of Fairborn and the first Women Build project in the community. The foundation had been poured but the walls started going up.

“I’m overwhelmed and excited,” Day said as construction officially kicked off. “I’m at a loss for words.”

Day’s involvement in Habitat for Humanity started when she volunteered to help construct a home for a close friend in Miami County. She continued volunteering and was accepted into the program to construct a home of her own in November 2015.

“I am grateful, blessed, happy to be here,” she said.

Day has since contributed her share of “sweat equity,” or what Norman Miozzi, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton, describes as the hands-on work it takes to eventually build a home from the ground up in addition to the home ownership-focused classes participants must take in order to qualify.

Habitat for Humanity homeowners are required to pay a mortgage on the properties, but payments are tailored according to the needs of the family. Miozzi added that payments are put into a fund that makes additional Habitat for Humanity homes a reality. Ultimately, he said the goal is to have more families become successful homeowners.

“Many people think the families we serve are different than who they are,” Miozzi said. “But it’s the people who work side-by-side with you in the places where their income may not qualify them for a traditional mortgage … The economy makes it tough for people to qualify. Our mission at Habitat for Humanity is to have everyone be able to afford a decent place to live.”

Miozzi predicts that Day’s home will be completed within four-to-five months but understands that weather will become a factor. While it is a Women Build project, Miozzi said men are still invited to volunteer for the project. He estimated more than one dozen women to contribute their time Sept. 23 but said more could come as the hammers started pounding and the drills began turning.

“We could make a list,” Day said when asked what she looks forward to the most upon completion of the home. “Just having our own space — my kids finally having a place to call their own.”

