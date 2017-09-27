Fog seal to cover messages

BATH TOWNSHIP — A Bath Township resident during the Sept. 20 regular meeting inquired about the course of action the township trustees would take concerning painted messages spread across Wilkerson Road where two Greenon High School students died in a single-vehicle crash on Aug. 20.

Local teens gathered at the crash site following the accident, and some used spray paint to leave messages to the deceased on the newly paved road, including one male teen who was cited with criminal damaging by a Greene County sheriff’s deputy and ordered to appear in Fairborn Municipal Court on Sept. 1.

Ross stated that Wilkerson Road is one of 15 township roads that were recently treated with a chip seal payment surfacing and is scheduled to receive a fog seal application in a few weeks. He explained that the asphalt emulsions used in the fog seal application are black and should cover up the painted messages completely.

Meanwhile township resident Kassie Lester asked township trustees during the meeting to approve two “hidden driveway” signs that would be erected near her driveway on the 700 block of Herr Road. Lester said the signs would alert both eastbound and westbound motorists approaching the area to slow down and be cautious of anyone who may be pulling out of her driveway. In a 3-0 vote, the township trustees approved Lester’s request.

The Bath Township Board of Trustees will meet again in regular session at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Bath Township Building, 1006 Yellow Springs-Fairfield Road in Fairborn.

By Linda Collins For the Fairborn Herald

Linda Collins is a freelance writer for Greene County News.

