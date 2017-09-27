Museum hosts Gravity Day

Naomi Harward | Fairborn Daily Herald

The National Museum of the United States Air Force hosted Gravity Day Sept. 23, inviting families to celebrate the incoming fall season by learning about the force that makes things fall to the Earth. Pictured are kids testing out the gravity in the story time room before settling in to hear various stories about gravity (and the absence of it), including Dr. Seuss’s “Great Day for Up!”

Visitors were encouraged to try on an authentic parachute and take a ride in a B-2 bomber ejection seat.

http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2017/09/web1_Parachute1.jpg Visitors were encouraged to try on an authentic parachute and take a ride in a B-2 bomber ejection seat.

A museum volunteer explains to a young audience how a variance in gravity effects your weight on different planets.

http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2017/09/web1_planets1.jpg A museum volunteer explains to a young audience how a variance in gravity effects your weight on different planets.

http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2017/09/web1_Storytime1.jpg

Kids fold and test out their own gyrocopters after story time.

http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2017/09/web1_Gyrocopter1.jpg Kids fold and test out their own gyrocopters after story time.

Middle school-aged participants of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s McCook Field STEM Challenge explain to curious onlookers the trial-and-error process of designing, building and flying a working “electronic tethered plane” which can carry a certain amount of weight.