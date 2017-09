WSU celebrates homecoming, anniversary

Whitney Vickers | Fairborn Daily Herald

Wright State University is hosting its homecoming and anniversary events through Sunday, Oct. 1. To kickoff the special events, it hosted “Celebrate the 50” Sept. 25 on the Dayton Campus north lawn. It included a number of informational booths, games, music and, of course, cake.

Additional events will take place as the week goes on, such giveaways, a bonfire and more.

