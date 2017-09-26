Students host ‘Football for Food’ drive

FAIRBORN — Fairborn High School is competing against Stebbins High School not only in its homecoming football game Thursday, Sept. 28, but also to find out which school can collect the most food to donate to its local community.

It started in the summer when sisters Elena North, 16, and Lexi North, 12, started brainstorming avenues to create a positive impact on the Fairborn community. When they decided which way they would go, they approached their dad, Fairborn City Schools Superintendent Mark North, about hosting a food drive, resulting in the birth of the “Football for Food” drive. They put some information together and approached the Fairborn Rotary Club and Fairborn FISH Food Pantry while Mark North got in touch with the Mad River Local Schools superintendent about starting a friendly competition among the districts.

The North sisters have since involved the entire district and are aiming to count on the Fairborn community as well. They have hosted pep rallies highlighting the food drive in all the district buildings, included at least 75 student volunteers for the cause, spent the Sept. 23 and Sept. 24 with their classmates collecting donated food items from community members at Kroger and are asking community members to bring a canned food item to the upcoming powderpuff and homecoming games.

Elena, a junior at Fairborn High School, said the food drive took on a more serious tone throughout September and is hopeful that it can become an annual event.

“It’s really cool to see the students chip in,” she said. “It’s a good feeling knowing how we’re impacting multiple people in the community.”

Now, Elena and Lexi are just days away from knowing the gravity of their efforts. Mark said they will measure the amount of food in weight and announce the winner and host a presentation during the game Thursday. Students can donate until Wednesday, Sept. 27. Community members can donate at the powderpuff game, which begins approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27 at Buschmeyer Stadium following the homecoming parade; as well as during the 7 p.m. game against Stebbins Thursday.

Fairborn Primary School students are involved in the food drive as well. Submitted photos Fairborn High School students volunteered at the local Kroger store over the weekend to collect items for the "Football for Food" drive.

Students, community members invited to participate

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

