Fairborn rape trial begins

XENIA — The jury trial for a Fairborn man accused of rape began in Greene County Common Pleas Court this morning, Sept. 25.

Jury selection is currently underway in Judge Stephen Wolaver’s courtroom.

An indictment was filed for Dakota Lacey, 24, in February, charging him with rape, gross sexual imposition and importuning — a first-degree felony and two third-degree felonies.

A police report revealed that two women alerted the police about a sex offense that occurred in a home on Redbank Drive last December. According to the report, the defendant allegedly forced the underage female victim to smoke marijuana, told her he had guns in his house, and then raped her. The two had reportedly known each other.

Defense attorney Patrick Mulligan and assistant prosecutor Cheri Stout are handling the case.

Lacey has been held in the Greene County Jail on a $100,000 bond with no 10 percent.

