September promotes food safety

XENIA — Greene County Public Health (GCPH) announced Sept. 15 that it will actively support the National Restaurant Association’s (NRA) annual National Food Safety Month (NFSM) throughout September by showcasing its commitment to food safety education and training. This year’s annual food safety campaign theme focuses on the culture of food safety.

According to GPCH, as a focal point within the restaurant industry, food safety is now synonymous with an operation’s reputation.

“Food safety and security is the top priority for America’s one million restaurants,” said Sherman Brown, senior vice president of the National Restaurant Association’s ServSafe food safety and handling program. “With over 130 million meals served daily, learning how to detect and protect against foodborne illness is top of mind in the restaurant and foodservice industry. This September, we’ll provide the tools foodservice professionals need to protect themselves and their guests against foodborne illness.”

“We are excited about participating in National Food Safety Month throughout September,” said Jeff Webb, Director of Environmental Health Services. “Food safety is, and always has been, a huge priority for us. We take food safety education and training very seriously because it ensures that we protect not only our restaurant owners, but their guests as well, which results in compliance with state and federal laws, a low risk of foodborne illnesses, returning guests, and sustained revenues for the business and the county as a whole”

New training tools and resources are available each week including activities, posters, infographics, and videos. The themes for each week include:

• Week 1: What is Food Safety?

• Week 2: Handwashing

• Week 3: The Role of Food Safety Training

• Week 4: Time and Temperature Control

GCPH staff is dedicated to continuing food safety education of employees of Greene County food businesses through its ongoing food training program offered throughout the year. To view available classes and registration information, go to the food training schedule on the GCPH website, www.gcph.info.

To join the conversation, follow @ServSafe on Twitter and use the hashtag #NFSM.

For more information and resources on NFSM, visit: www.servsafe.com/foodsafetymonth.

Greene County News

Story courtesy of Greene County Public Health.

