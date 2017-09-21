Running for veterans

Barb Slone | Fairborn Herald
Operation Fairborn Cares hosted its annual Heels for Heroes race Sept. 17, inviting men to run in heels and women to run in boots. They were raising money for Operation Fairborn Cares which is an organization that assists post-9/11 veterans as they come home with funds for day-to-day items.
The Fairborn Senior Center took home the fastest team title, while the Fairborn Veterans Memorial Committee was the slowest team. The Mayor’s Beautification Committee won for its costumes.
Greene County Economic Development Director Paul Newman Junior preparing for the race.