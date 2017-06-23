Auxiliary elects new members

FAIRBORN — American Legion Auxiliary Unit 526 installed its 2017-2018 officers at its general membership meeting in June.

The installing officer was past department Sue Masten, who is also a past Unit 526 president. The new officers that were installed include president Refugia Bowen, treasurer Ellen Slone-Farthing, chaplain Marlene Colinot as well as executive committee members Judy Laflur, Carol Abney and Mecca Brzeczek. First vice Patricia Drake was absent and will be installed at the next meeting.

Bowen is encouraging members to attend the meetings and to participate in the auxiliary’s programs. Although the post lost its facility, the organizations will continue to support veterans, the community and children. The auxiliary will hold its general membership meetings beginning 5:30 p.m. the third Monday of the month, while executive meetings will take place on the first Monday of the month, both at the Fairborn Senior Center, 325 N. Third Street.

The auxiliary and post participated in the Memorial Day ceremony at Wright Nursing, in which it retired its old flag and raised a new on May 26. Both groups participated in the Memorial Day ceremonies at Byron and Fairfield Cemeteries. On Flag Day, June 14, both groups participated in the flag disposal ceremony at New Carlisle Post 286. The unit had a color guard while the post provided the firing squad.

The unit also hosted its annual Poppy Day distribution in May. Thanks to the sponsors, it will continue providing snacks and drinks at the Dayton VA nursing home veterans and assist them with parties. The group also provided 19 pairs of flip flops the veterans wanted last month.

Planned items for the unit and auxiliary include the unit president riding the Fourth of July parade with Miss Poppy. The activities fall under the Americanism program. They also plan to attend the department convention in Dayton in the coming weeks.

Story courtesy of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 526.

