DeWine to make ‘special announcement’

CEDARVILLE — Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine could make his gubernatorial candidacy official Sunday, June 25.

The Cedarville resident said in an email that he is making a “special announcement” during his family’s annual Old Fashioned Ice Cream Social. He also has a new webpage, mikedewine.com.

If in fact DeWine does confirm he is running for governor, it will not be a surprise as several times he has told Greene County News that it’s not a secret he wants to run for Ohio’s top spot. At the same time he has said that there was plenty of time to run and he was not in a hurry to make it official.

DeWine would join what is already a jam-packed field to replace term-limited Gov. John Kasich. Secretary of State John Husted, U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci of Wadsworth and Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor have said they will seek the Republican nomination, while Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, former state representative Connie Pillich of Cincinnati, state Sen. Joe Schiavoni of Boardman, and former U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton of Akron will seek the Democratic nod.

DeWine, who has served as lieutenant governor, Greene County prosecutor and a member of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, is already leading the polls according to a February survey compiled by American Freedom Builders. He received 47 percent of the votes, 95 percent name recognition and a 71 percent favorable rating.

Of those surveyed, 71 percent had never heard of Renacci, 57 percent had never heard of Taylor and 33 had never heard of Husted. Just 5 percent said they had never heard of DeWine.

The ice cream social is 1-5 p.m. at 2587 Conley Road, Cedarville. Tickets are not required and parking will be available near the event.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

