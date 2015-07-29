Self guided tour offered in Yellow Springs

Greene County News Report

YELLOW SPRINGS – The Art House Hop was created as a means to honor the art collectors of Yellow Springs, as well as a way to see art in private collections that viewers might not have a chance to see otherwise.

Now in its third year of operation, and each year it discovers more art collectors in the village, allowing it to display more art. The collections have ranged from many generations of Ohio artists to international artists to historical art collections from around the world.

The 2015 Art House Hop features seven new art collections.

The most common feedback from guests who have gone on the Hop, is that they speak about the graciousness of the collectors, the friendly welcome and the cheerful giving of their time. The Hop has had collectors that open their gardens to the public, and have put out bowls of heritage tomatoes for people to take home and enjoy.

When the home has been a historical home, such as Whitehall Farm, (featured last year) it has been like having the opportunity to enter a private museum where not only the art, but the furniture was historical and hand crafted. The hosts were also present to answer any questions.

This year The Hop is excited to have a Ghost Story attached to one of our historical homes. Another one has an “in-process sculpture garden” with limestone boulders making their stately presence felt around the garden. Some of the boulders are already carved into art , while others are still being worked on by a sculptor from Wright State. This garden also features a Japanese gate.

There are homes on the tour, where the home itself was an art project. One Italianate Villa was designed by the owners and is surrounded by Glen Helen, a 1000-acre woods. It has been featured in interior design magazines. Another home on the tour was also created by the owners, an architect and an interior designer, was renovated from an 1850s farmhouse. They retained a bit of the old by exposing brick walls originally made on site, but added a contemporary edge with tile, glass, steel and clean lines.

Represented in this year’s collections are historical and contemporary art. Of special cultural interest are art works focusing on the Gullah Culture of South Carolina. The art collectors will be on hand to greet you and answer questions about their collection.

The Art House Hop is a self guided tour. Attendees can go to any collector’s home on the tour, in any order they want. A car or bike is suggested as the homes are scattered throughout Yellow Springs.

Art House Hop takes place September 5th from noon-5 p.m. Tickets are $15.00. Children through age 12 are free.

When purchasing a ticket to the Art House Hop, individuals receive a Hopping House pin and a brochure with a description of each collection, addresses and a map.

Starting Aug. 8, individuals can purchase tickets through the following avenues:

On line with a credit card at http://www.ysartscouncil.org/event/art-house-hop/ (Before September 5th, attendees will be able to pick up your pin and map from 1 to 4 p.m. during Open Gallery Hours at the YSAC Gallery, located at 111 Corry St., Yellow Springs, or pick them up on the 5, from noon until 4 p.m.)

YS Arts Council Gallery, located at 111 Corry Street in Yellow Springs.

1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

The Farmers Market Parking lot of King’s Yard.

9 to 12 a.m. Aug. 8, 15, 22, 29 and Sept. 5.

Village Artisans, at 100 Corry Street in Yellow Springs.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Saturday

12 to 5 p.m. Sunday

First 200 ticket purchasers receive a whimsical Hopping House pin created by Yellow Springs Artist Kathy Moulton. The Art House-Hop is a Fundraiser for the Yellow Springs Arts Council

Greene County News Report compiled by Whitney Vickers.

