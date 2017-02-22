Cycling events wheeling into county

FAIRBORN — The 2017 Miami Valley Cycling Summit (MVCS) offers a chance to further engage in the region’s bike agenda and learn about the past, present and future of cycling in the Miami Valley. Meanwhile, the centruy rides will offer an opportunity to utilize local bike paths.

The summit event, in which local, regional and national experts will detail how cycling can benefit all communities through a day of speakers, vendors and networking through the theme “Cycling Attracts,” is set for 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Friday, May 5 at Wright State University. Another theme included in the event is using the power of cycling to drive economic development in communities throughout the region.

Online registration is now available at www.CyclingSummit.com. The first 300 people registered will receive a free bike bell provided by Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission Pedal Pals; those registered by April 21 will be guaranteed a free lunch. On-site registration will open beginning at 7:30 a.m. at the Wright State University Student Union.

Four educational tracks will be offered in morning and afternoon session. The topics will focus on economic impact and community development; health and safety; partnerships and collaboration as well as policy and funding.

The event’s keynote speaker include Aparna Dial, deputy director of the Department of Public Service for the City of Columbus. She is also leading the City of Columbus Smart City program.

Prior to serving at the City of Columbus, she was the Director of Energy Services and Sustainability at The Ohio State University. Dial also served as the university energy and sustainability engineer. She was responsible for all strategic and operational aspects of recycling and waste reduction, energy purchasing and energy conservation. Dial’s expertise also includes strategic planning, project management, environmental compliance and enforcement.

She has an undergraduate degree in civil engineering from Osmania University, India, a master of science degree in civil and environmental engineering from Utah State University and a master of business administration with a focus in finance from The Fisher College of Business at OSU.

All funds raised from the event will benefit Bike Miami Valley and Wright State University.

For more information, call Greene County Parks & Trails at 937-562-6440, email info@gcparkstrails.com or visit Miami Valley Cycling Summit at www.CyclingSummit.com or on Facebook.

Local cyclists and participants in the both the Miami Valley Cycling Summit (MVCS) and International Trails Symposium (ITS) are encouraged to register for the MVCS Summit Century Ride, which will begin at 7 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at Greene County Parks & Trails’ (GCP&T) Fairgrounds Recreation Center (FRC), 120 Fairground Road in Xenia.

The ride headquarters at the Fairgrounds Recreation Center will open at 6 a.m.

Participants may choose to ride in the 100-Mile Century Ride or the 62-Mile Century Ride that will travel from Xenia down the Little Miami Scenic Trail to Loveland and return to the FRC.

Hosted by Greene County Parks & Trails, the ride will be supported by Support-and-Gear (SAG) until 6 p.m. and offer multiple hospitality stops along the trail. Cost for the ride is $25, pre-registration; and $35, on-site registration. On-line registration is available at www.gcparkstrails.com.

All proceeds from the Bike Miami Valley fundraiser will benefit the organization and Wright State University, host of the Miami Valley Cycling Summit.

For more information, call Greene County Parks & Trails at 937-562-6440, visit www.gcparkstrails.com or email info@gcparkstrails.com.

Submitted photos The Miami Valley Cycling Summit will offer an opportunity to understand the region’s bike agenda. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2017/02/web1_080-2.jpg Submitted photos The Miami Valley Cycling Summit will offer an opportunity to understand the region’s bike agenda. Local cyclists can register now to participate in the 100-Mile Century Ride or 62-Mile Century Ride, which will travel from Xenia down the Little Miami Scenic Trail to Loveland and return to the Fairgrounds Recreation Center. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2017/02/web1_073-2.jpg Local cyclists can register now to participate in the 100-Mile Century Ride or 62-Mile Century Ride, which will travel from Xenia down the Little Miami Scenic Trail to Loveland and return to the Fairgrounds Recreation Center.

Greene County News

Greene County News Report compiled by Whitney Vickers. Information courtesy of Greene County Parks and Trails.

Greene County News Report compiled by Whitney Vickers. Information courtesy of Greene County Parks and Trails.