Spreading holiday cheer from miles away

By Scott Halasz

shalasz@civitasmedia.com

JAMESTOWN — Jamestown natives Chance and Taylor Frye weren’t about to let several thousand miles keep them from sending out their Christmas card.

Stationed with the US Army in the Middle East, Chance Frye sill found a way to take a picture holding a sign that said “Merry” and have wife, Taylor, hold a sign that said “Christmas” with children Chason, 3, and Mayla, 1. The season’s first snow provided a perfect backdrop for Taylor Frye’s half of the photo.

“I had made the comment to him about getting Christmas pictures done but I was going to be sad without him,” Taylor Frye said. “He sent me that picture and was like, ‘Merge the pictures together and make that our Christmas card.’ He’s a sweetheart.”

The picture — which was posted on Facebook, garnered nearly 600 likes and has been shared all over social media — was meant to spread holiday cheer and offer support for other military families.

“Our family has been through a lot over the years (as any military family does) and it would mean a lot to us if this photo was shared to show other military families that they are not alone,” Taylor Frye said.

Currently living in Fort Campbell, Ky., the couple has another baby on the way, due in April. Chance, who has been overseas since October, is supposed to be deployed until July.

“That is a maybe thing,” said Taylor Frye, who is in Jamestown with the kids visiting family. “It’s never for sure.”

Taylor is a 2014 graduate of Greeneview High School, while Chance is a 2015 graduate.

Submitted photo Jamestown natives Chance (left) and Taylor Frye were able to create their Christmas card despite not being in the same place. http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2016/12/web1_Military-pic-copy.jpg Submitted photo Jamestown natives Chance (left) and Taylor Frye were able to create their Christmas card despite not being in the same place.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.