Veterans recognized in Fairborn

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Commander Col. Bradley McDonald was invited to speak at the ceremony, as well as Fairborn Mayor Dan Kirkpatrick, American Legion Post 526 and American Legion Post 526 Auxiliary officials and Representative Rick Perales. Additional special presentations throughout the ceremony took place, which served as avenues to honor all individuals who served.

Whitney Vickers | Greene County News

The City of Fairborn hosted its annual Veterans Day ceremony Friday, celebrating all service members as well as those who lost their life while fighting for freedoms in the United States.

The community traditionally gathers at the veterans memorial in the center of downtown Fairborn, inviting Fairborn High School JROTC members to place flags representing all branches of the military around the American flag.

