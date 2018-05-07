Greene County marriages

April 17

Samuel J. Quattrone of Lakewood and Katie L. Carmichael of Grawn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage April 18.

Geoffrey C. Garst of Beavercreek and Lauren E. Welker of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage April 19.

Derek M. Myers of Beavercreek and Kristin M. Yettaw of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Philip W. Murphy of Springfield and Molly K. Williams of Yellow Springs applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Christopher L. Sopher of Beavercreek and Kathryn S. Seyfang of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

April 18

Jeremy A. Hodges of Beavercreek and Valorie S. Scamyhorn of Columbus applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage April 20.

Joseph F. Alverson of Wichita and Alexandra M. Lawson of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage April 21.

Timothy D. Epperhart of Fairborn and Shelley J. Hedrick of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Joshua A. Tilton of Xenia and Taylor M. Staley of Jamestown applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Greene County Marriage license public records obtained from Greene County Probate Court. Greene County News report complied by Natalie Jones.

Greene County Marriage license public records obtained from Greene County Probate Court. Greene County News report complied by Natalie Jones.