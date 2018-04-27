Greene County marriages

April 2

Erick L. Lovett of Fairborn and Jacqueline T. Sumlin of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Gene J. Macgregor of Fairborn and Chelsea L. Allen of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

April 3

Jeffrey G. Cunningham II of Beavercreek and Denise D. Morton of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

April 4

Ethan J. Dills of Fairborn and Sonora A. Caudill of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage April 4.

Patrick M. Hinckley of Cary and Julia W. Boone of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage April 7.

Marcin M. Morys of Bellbrook and Kathryn E. Landry of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Aziz A. Tetou of APO and Kimberly A. Kelley of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage April 6.

April 5

Gaelan B. Smith of Dayton and Rebecca R. Koogler of Dayton applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Edward G. Fear of Beavercreek and Robin A. Lakin of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage April 7.

Donald E. Lovett of Jamestown and Teresa L. Moorman of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Greene County Marriage license public records obtained from Greene County Probate Court. Greene County News report complied by Natalie Jones.

